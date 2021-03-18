Mar 18, 2021, 9:41 PM
Seven Iranian fishermen released from Pakistani prison

Islamabad, March 18, IRNA -- Seven Iranian fishermen who were detained by Pakistani security forces on charges of entering into country’s waters have been released from prison in Karachi and returned to their homeland.

The Iranian Consulate General in Karachi has said that following the diplomatic efforts of the mission, seven more Iranian sailors and fishermen were released and left for Tehran from Karachi airport on an Iran Air flight.

The fishermen were arrested by Pakistani Maritime Security Forces on accusation of being illegally entering into the country’s territorial waters.

With the release of these fishermen, a total of more than 60 imprisoned Iranian fishermen have been released by Pakistan this year and returned to their families.

