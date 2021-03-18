Seven Iranian fishermen released from Pakistani prison

The Iranian Consulate General in Karachi has said that following the diplomatic efforts of the mission, seven more Iranian sailors and fishermen were released and left for Tehran from Karachi airport on an Iran Air flight.

The fishermen were arrested by Pakistani Maritime Security Forces on accusation of being illegally entering into the country’s territorial waters.

With the release of these fishermen, a total of more than 60 imprisoned Iranian fishermen have been released by Pakistan this year and returned to their families.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish