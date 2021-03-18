Iran's envoy calls for strengthening cooperation with Pakistan Air Force

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Thursday said: Congrats and best wishes for Air Marshall Zaheer Ahmad Babar on the occasion of his appointment as the Chief of Air Staff.

“Looking forward to close cooperation and further strengthening relations between Air Forces of our brotherly countries," he said.

"Meanwhile, I am grateful for every improvement for better relations between the two Air forces done during Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan's tenure as Pakistan CAS," he further stated.

An official of the PAF, in a statement, said the newly-appointed chief joined the force in 1986 as a fighter pilot and has commanded the Fighter Squadron Operational Airbase and Regional Air Command.

Currently, he is serving as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff Administration.

The current Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will hand over the command of PAF to his successor at the change of command ceremony to be held at the Air Headquarters on March 19.

