Mar 18, 2021, 8:05 PM
Journalist ID: 2053
News Code: 84269887
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's envoy calls for strengthening cooperation with Pakistan Air Force

Iran's envoy calls for strengthening cooperation with Pakistan Air Force

Islamabad, March 18, IRNA -- Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan while congratulating Air Marshall Zaheer Ahmad Babar for being appointed as new Pakistan Chief of Air Staff says his country is ready to enhance cooperation with Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Thursday said: Congrats and best wishes for Air Marshall Zaheer Ahmad Babar on the occasion of his appointment as the Chief of Air Staff.

“Looking forward to close cooperation and further strengthening relations between Air Forces of our brotherly countries," he said.

"Meanwhile, I am grateful for every improvement for better relations between the two Air forces done during Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan's tenure as Pakistan CAS," he further stated.

An official of the PAF, in a statement, said the newly-appointed chief joined the force in 1986 as a fighter pilot and has commanded the Fighter Squadron Operational Airbase and Regional Air Command.

Currently, he is serving as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff Administration.

The current Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will hand over the command of PAF to his successor at the change of command ceremony to be held at the Air Headquarters on March 19.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =