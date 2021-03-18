Iran, Serbia keen on cooperation in energy, mineral sector

The talks were held between Iran's Ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour and Serbia's Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlović.

The two officials highlighted good and traditional relations between Tehran and Belgrade and called for enhanced cooperation.

The Serbian minister underlined that formation of an energy committee in the framework of joint economic commission is an important step forward to development of cooperation.

Referring to Iran's great capacities in energy and mineral sector, she said that Serbia is willing to develop effective and sustainable cooperation with Iran in those fields.

The Serbian minister expressed hope that sanctions would be lifted to prepare the grounds for cooperation.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador said Tehran attaches great importance to its ties with Belgrade.

Pointing to mutual agreement on formation of energy committee, the ambassador hoped that this mechanism would help develop economic cooperation.

"The two countries have tried to support development of cooperation in the sanctions [era.]"

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish