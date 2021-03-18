Govt spokesman: Removal of sanctions, fight against COVID-19 on top agenda of Govt for new year

Ali Rabiei made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

Iran is to celebrate Nowruz which means New Day in Persian (spring equinox on March 20).

Rabiei noted that the Government is seeking to preserve national dignity and interests for a long-term period.

Referring to the US habit of being disloyal, the spokesman said the Iranian government should get guarantee for implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"One of our plans is to breeze through the sanctions in regard to our experiences [in this issue]."

He further stressed the need to pay attention to the issue of creating jobs as it will boost due to inauguration of various projects across the country.

At the end of his remarks, Rabiei said one of important plans of the government is to provide the people with COVID-19 vaccines in coming months.

Since its outbreak worldwide in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,690,000.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 61,000.

