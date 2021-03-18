Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 18

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: Muslim world needs to eradicate extremism from within, confront Takfiri ideology

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that the Muslim world needs to eradicate extremism from within and stand against those who propagate the hateful Takfiri ideology.

- Official: Government fulfilled all pledges before economic war

The government managed to fulfill all its pledges to the people prior to a full-fledged economic war imposed by the enemy on the country, said the chief of staff of the Iranian president.

- No solution to current impasse unless US removes sanctions: Iran’s security official

A senior Iranian security official said there will be no way out of the current impasse over the country’s nuclear program unless the United States removes its cruel sanctions.

- Esteghlal beat struggling Machine Sazi: IPL

Esteghlal football team defeated struggling Machine Sazi in Matchday 18 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

- U.S. Moves to Forestall Fall of Daesh

U.S. officials say Washington is considering to greatly increase the number of its special operations forces deployed to Syria, the Reuters news agency reports.

- Saudi Regime to Bulldoze Shia-Majority Neighborhoods: Activist

Informed Saudi sources revealed that the notorious Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has decided to take revenge on the Shia-majority city of Qatif, which is considered a hotbed of opposition to the Saudi regime.

- Africa Must Win World Cup Soon

New Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe raised the bar for national teams in the continent by insisting one of them must win the World Cup soon.

