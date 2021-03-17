Paris court of appeal turns down 1998 verdict against Iran

A US court passed a verdict in 1998 according to which Iran should pay 247 million dollars to Flatow family; meanwhile, it was rejected by Paris court of appeal on March 16, 2021, based on foreign governments' immunity doctrine.

Flatow verdict is among the US anti-Iran measures, the verdict which passed based on the US Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (1996) lets the American courts to review claims made by US nationals against the foreign states which have been designated as terrorist states.

Although foreign states' legal immunity should be considered based on international law, these are years that the United States has been acting against the law.

Flatow verdict has already been rejected by Italian courts in 2013 and 2015.

Iranian officials have announced that the Paris Court's ruling is another success for the country, the success which proves that Iran has taken stance based on the international law.

1483**1416

