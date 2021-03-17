Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 17

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif criticizes UK hypocrisy about Iran’s nuclear program

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to British prime minister's claim about Iran’s nuclear program, saying that London expressed concern about Tehran’s nuclear program on the same day that the former announced it was developing its nuclear stockpile.

- IAEA chief: US return to Iran nuclear deal possible

Grossi urges JCPOA signatories to use three-month opportunity granted by Iran

- Iran slams US new administration for doing nothing to make up for past mistakes

Iran’s President has criticized the former “criminal” US administration for doing great injustice against Iranians with its terrorist acts, noting that the White House new team has so far failed to take any practical measure to make up for the past wrongdoings.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran Book and Literature House unveils Iranology translations

A collection of Iranology books translated into various languages was unveiled during a special meeting at the Iran Book and Literature House in Tehran on Monday.

- Foolad Sirjan crowned Iran Volleyball Super League champions

Foolad Sirjan defeated Shahrdari Urmia 3-1 (25-23, 30-28, 21-25, 25-21) to win the 23rd edition of Iran Volleyball Super League.

- Zarif says Iran has always favored inclusive arrangements in region and beyond

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran has always been ready for inclusive and workable arrangements in the region and beyond, Iran Press reported.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Human Trials of Third Iranian COVID Vaccine Begin

Iran’s campaign to inoculate its population against the coronavirus and promote itself as an emerging vaccine manufacturer inched on as health authorities announced Tuesday that the country’s third homegrown vaccine has reached the phase of clinical trials.

- Yemen: U.S. Must Stop Saudi War, Siege

The spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement says the U.S. administration is not sincere in its calls for the restoration of peace to the country, stressing that Washington must make the Saudi-led invaders end their aggression and siege against Yemen to set the stage for a real political process.

- AEK Athens Eye Iran’s Majid Hosseini

Greek Super League football team AEK has reportedly shown interest in signing Iranian international defender Majid Husseini.

