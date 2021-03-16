Iran, Russia review Middle East issues

In a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali discussed bilateral issues and developments in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region with the Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa who also serves as Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in its press release on Tuesday, said that the two sides talked on the issues of the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region in light of the results of recent visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to several Arab countries in the region .

They also highlighted the necessity of consultation and cooperation between the two countries on the region's issues as well as continuing contacts and meetings on the issue.

