over 3m tons of goods moved in Khorramshahr port

Nourollah As'adi said that Khorramshahr port saw a 16 percent increase in the total volume of container loading and unloading, with container loading experiencing a 49 percent increase due to Kuwait's market demand growth in the food sector and the launch of refrigerator container line.

He also said that the anchorage time for vessels waiting to be unloaded has decreased by launching a container terminal and leveraging strategic equipment.

The port recorded 17 incidents in the year ending March 2021, according to the official, suggesting an improved condition comparing to the previous year, as shipping companies were required to observe regulations and receive necessary certificates.

Khorramshahr port, spanning an area of 230 acres, has 20 wharves and is placed in the Arvand free trade zone. The port is connected to Imam Khomeini port, Iran's 3rd largest port, and enjoys a strategic position in the vicinity of Iraq and Kuwait markets.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish