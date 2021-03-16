Charshanbe-Soori customshave roots in ancient Iranian culture

Professor Kazzazi made the comment in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

He said he believed Charsahnbe-Soori is a ritual-ceremony whose major function in the past was serving the people. It was never a state-sponsored event, and that is the reason why there is a very little recorded document about its ancient roots.

“Yet, all the cognitive root causes and used symbols in the popular Charsahnbe-Soori ceremony have deep roots in Iranian culture and civilization, and they are all recorded in history,” he said.

Professor Kazzazi meanwhile reiterated that for instance the foundation of this ceremony, fire, is a symbol with an ancient, broad practical usage, and is still so.

“The Iranians loved light, heat, and day, and highly commemorated them as divine ‘Ahooraie’ (Godly) phenomena,” he said

The author of the book ‘Dreams, Legends, Myths’ added that just as they (the ancient Iranians) considered coldness, darkness, and night as unpleasant, hazardous, and ill-natured, and assumed that were ominous, they regarded warmth, light, and the day, celestial and pleasant.

“Fire has a fundamental value in Charshanbe-Soori ceremony. If the fire is not lit in this ceremony the ceremony is not celebrated at all and is devoid of its essential value,” he stressed.

Professor Kazzazi reiterated that from this point of view although Charsahnbe-Soori can have ancient roots, as I earlier mentioned it has always been a celebration of the people, and in old history books and hymns it is not that much reported as other ancient Iranian rituals as Nowruz, Sadeh, Mehregan, and Bahmangan ceremonies.

Mir Jalaleddin Kazzazi (born 19 January 1949), is a professor of Persian literature and an Iranologist.

Professor Kazzazi is currently a professor of literature at the Allameh Tabatabaie University of Tehran. He is known for his work on the Shahnameh (Letter of the Kings), an epic poem written by internationally renowned Iranian mythical poet, Abol-Qassem Firdausi, between c. 977 and 1010 CE.

Kazzazi was selected as one of Iran's memorable figures in the year 2015 for his unique contributions to Persian culture and literature.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish