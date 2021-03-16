Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 16

** IRAN DAILY

- Occupying US forces must immediately leave Syria: Iran’s UN envoy

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations says all American forces that are currently occupying parts of Syria must immediately leave the Arab country.

- Norouz a cultural event held by many regional nations: Khatibzadeh

Spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday described Norouz, the Persian New Year which starts on March 21, 2021, as a cultural event being celebrated by many nations in the region.

- Rouhani: Implemented measures to develop, purchase vaccines glorious

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described as glorious successful measures taken so far in the country to develop homemade COVID-19 vaccines and purchase foreign jabs under the present tough circumstances.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Art Bureau unveils Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year longlist

The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization announced its longlist of nominees for the title of Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year.

- FFIRI releases statement on choosing Bahrain as Group C host

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has released a statement on choosing Bahrain as host of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Group C.

- Two coaches added to Iran football coaching staff

Marijo Tot and Juan Carlos Gómez Perlado have been added to coaching staff of Iran national football team.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- IRGC Unveils Advanced Missile City

Iran released images and film footage on Monday of a new Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) base armed with cruise and ballistic missiles and "electronic warfare” equipment.

- Iranian Poorshab, Ganjzadeh Win Gold at Karate-1 Premier League

Iran’s Zabihollah Poorshab and Sajad Ganjzadeh have seized two gold medals on the final day of the Karate-1 Premier League event in Istanbul as the sport hosted its first major international competition in a year.

- Yemen Hits Saudi Airport, Airbase With Drones

Yemeni forces targeted Abha airport and King Khaled Airbase in Khamis Mushait city in southwestern Saudi Arabia in retaliatory attacks, al-Masirah TV reported on Monday.

