Representatives of 80 foreign countries attend Nowruz celebration

During the ceremony, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad, as the co-host of the event, congratulated participant on the occasion of Nowruz and termed it as an ancient ritual with a global relevance and significance.

He said this year Nowruz marks the end of the fourteenth century which experienced many wars, sanctions and discrimination.

He also wished for the end of natural disasters, wars and sanctions.

A number of artistic groups and music bands performed in the ceremony which also put into display the rituals and traditions of Nowruz.

Nowruz 1400 celebration ceremony was held in Tehran on Monday evening with the presence of Iran's Minister of Mohammad Javad Zarif, Secretary-General of the UNESCO's Iran National Commission chief Hojjatullah Ayoubi, President of ECO Cultural Institute Sarvar Bakhti, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan and Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi nd a group of ambassadors of foreign countries in Tehran, artists and media people in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

