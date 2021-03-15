Velayati extends Supreme Leader’s greetings to Bashar al-Assad

During a meeting with the Syrian Ambassador to Iran, Shafiq Dayoub, Velayati relayed the message of greetings by the Supreme Leader to the Syrian president, adding that Ayatollah Khamenei has termed al-Assad as a distinguished figure.

From the supreme leader's point of view, he is also one of the great and admirable leaders in his state and at the regional level and the Resistance Front, he further noted.

The Syrian president is a strong and brave leader who has played a key role in maintaining Syria's independence by resistance in the face of all attacks, hostilities, and plots, during eight years of unequal war imposed by the international and regional criminals, he underscored.

The cooperation between the two major governments and both nations is growing and strategic, Velayati added.

Urging on the constructive role of Iran in the region, Dayoub called for deepening mutual ties in all areas, adding the relations represent the brotherhood and deep respect that exists between both sides and plays an important role in advancing bilateral relations as well as the dignity of the nations of the region and should be further enhanced.

Definitely the axis of resistance, which has become more victorious and stronger every day, will achieve other victories in expelling the oppressive American and Zionist forces, he added.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish