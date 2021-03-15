President Rouhani lauds supplying COVID19 vaccine in Iran

Elaborating on the measures taken for supplying safe COVID19 vaccine from Russia, China and India, he appreciated the efforts made by Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Health, Central Bank of Iran Planning and Budget Organization and Iranian ambassadors in these countries.

Referring to the steps taken by Iranian Health Ministry in line with supplying foreign vaccines, he said Iran has had successful performance in producing domestic vaccines and supplying foreign ones.

Phase 2 and 3 of clinical trial for the first Iranian coronavirus vaccine, COVIran Barakat, began on Monday with two voluntary receivers.

The first phase of COVIran Barakat test was carried out early in January and 56 volunteers at the age of 18-50 received two doses of the vaccine.

Collection of blood samples from phase one volunteers completed last week and the final report was handed over to Iran's Health Ministry.

