Razavi Khorasan Province exports $37.2m handicrafts

Abolfazl Mokarrami said that 13.9 million dollars of handicraft products in Razavi Khorasan Province have been exported through official cross-border customs offices and 24 million dollars handicrafts were exported in the form of carry-on luggage.

He explained that exported products included woven goods, handmade leather, wooden, wicker, stones, paper crafts, textile fabrics, precious stones, silver jewelry and needlework.

The products have been exported to 50 countries around the globe, including Germany, Austria, Britain, Sweden, Australia, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Persian Gulf and Central Asian states.

There are 9,000 crafts people working in handicrafts industry in Razavi Khorasan Province.

