Iran urges IAEA to stay impartial

"Monitoring Iran's nuclear activities is technical issue. Iran has provided required access under the IAEA Safeguards Agreement. We gave other accesses in the framework of Additional Protocol which was halted with a parliamentary legislation. We made also a three-month agreement opening a diplomatic window," Khatibzadeh said.

Asked about the next meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, the Khatibzadeh said that the timing is not scheduled yet.

Referring to the tripartite meeting in Doha on Syria, Khatibzadeh said that it was an initiative to help the Astana Process, as Russian foreign minister said Iran would support any initiative that helps the Syrian people.

Khatibzadeh said that whether the sabotage attack on the Iranian ship last week in the Mediterranean should be determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces. However, he added that the geographical location puts the blame on the occupying Israeli regime.

Underlining that the Zionist regime has carried out sabotage operations anytime the region began to see a relative peace, the spokesman said that when the perpetrator was determined, all options would be on the table.

He said that Iran has asked the Iraqi government to reveal the perpetrators behind the missile attack on Erbil airport last month, suggesting Israeli regime's involvement.

The spokesman recommended that the UK government must avoid politicizing the legal case against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and let it move forward in its legal path.

He also touched on remarks by the White House national security advisor on the indirect diplomatic talks between Iran and the US, saying that Tehran has neither direct nor indirect negotiations with Washington.

