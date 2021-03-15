First Iranian COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trial

Moradvand, cardiologist, and Rasoulinejad, infectious disease specialist, are the two lecturers of Tehran University Medical Sciences who volunteered to receive the vaccine to begin phase 2 and 3 of its clinical trial.

Clinical Trial Center Manager in TUMC Dr. Hamed Hosseini told IRNA phase two of clinical trial for COVIran Barakat, developed by Executive Office of Imam Khomeini's Order, began today and the next phase would be carried out afterwards.

He said that the vaccine has received required licenses from Food and Drug Administration of Iran National Committee for Ethics in Biomedical Research to start the phases.

The first phase of COVIran Barakat test was carried out early in January and 56 volunteers at the age of 18-50 received two doses of the vaccine.

Collection of blood samples from phase one volunteers completed last week and the final report was handed over to Iran's Health Ministry.

