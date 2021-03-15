Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 15

**IRAN DAILY

- Iran to unveil new COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday: Minister

Iran will unveil a domestically-developed coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, said the health minister.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of a mobile hospital on Sunday, Saeid Namaki said the newest Iranian COVID-19 vaccine will be unveiled at the Sepand Organization of the Defense Ministry on March 16, Tasnim News Agency reported.

- Minister: Iranian ports capacity to reach 500m tons per year in five years

Iran will increase the capacity of its ports from current 285 million tons per year to 500 million tons under a five-year plan, said the minister of roads and urban development on Sunday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, global commercial shipping in 2020 decreased by about 9.5 percent, said Mohammad Eslami adding that a 19 percent decrease in operations in Iranian ports for the year 2020, can be attributed to simultaneous effects of the coronavirus and sanctions, IRNA reported.

- All measures implemented to hold upcoming elections: Minister

All preliminary measures have been taken and coordination has been made to prepare the ground for holding the upcoming elections in Iran, said the interior minister.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Now we set conditions for foes: IRGC chief

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic has reached a degree of power that today it “sets conditions for enemies.”

- Russia can play constructive role in bringing JCPOA back to life

The failure of a European-led process to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could create ripe conditions for Russia to take charge of the process and play a greater role as a party that enjoys good relations with both sides of the dispute.

- IRGC sets up modern mobile hospital to combat COVID-19

On Sunday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a modern mobile hospital in a bid to help the health sector in the fight against coronavirus.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran to Establish Investigator on U.S. Sanctions

The head of the Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights said Sunday Iran will appoint a special rapporteur to evaluate the impact of the illegal U.S. sanctions on the Iranian nation and to protect the rights of the Iranian people in the face of Washington’s unjust restrictive measures.

- Yemeni Missiles Force Netanyahu to Cancel Visit

The occupying regime of Israel’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu says he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Yemen.

Netanyahu had called off a visit to the UAE last week over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which temporarily closed its airspace to the Zionist prime minister’s flight.

- Pompeo Admits Failure in Facing Iran

Former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo acknowledged on Sunday that the Trump administration failed to bring Tehran to the negotiating table for a new nuclear deal.

