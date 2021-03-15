Zarif tells Pakistan envoy Iran backs peace in Afghanistan

Sadiq at the head of a political and security delegation arrived in the Iranian capital late on Saturday (March 13.)

In the meeting with Pakistan's special envoy on Sunday, Zarif stressed the need to promote regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan and preserve achievements gained by Afghan people.

Sadiq said that his consultations with Iranian foreign minister was satisfactory.

The Pakistani envoy elaborated on Pakistan's stance on developments in Afghanistan.

About Sadiq's visit, Pakistan's Embassy in Tehran had stated that it was to follow a high level of talks between the special envoy and top Iranian officials on regional issues and events in Afghanistan as well.

Meanwhile, Iranian and Pakistani special envoys held a meeting on the sidelines of Zarif's Islamabad visit about five months ago.

The two had reviewed the latest developments including the process of peace talks in Afghanistan.

Waves of bomb explosions in public places causing deaths and maiming the Afghan people have deteriorated humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Afghan Government held Taliban responsible for heinous car bomb explosion in Herat, Afghanistan.

The car bomb explosion in Herat caused deaths and maiming civilians in Afghanistan.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish