Iran envoy congratulates Pakistan Senate Chairman on re-election

“I heartily congratulate Mr. Sadiq Sanjrani on being elected as Chairman and Mr. Mirza Mohammad Afridi as Deputy Chairman Senate," Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said in a tweet.

Chairman Sanjrani was re-elected by defeating Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Friday. Ninety-eight senators exercised their right to vote, out of which seven votes were rejected. Sanjrani received 48 votes and Gilani 42.

Similarly, Mirza Mohammad Afridi, the government-backed candidate, won the post of Senate deputy chairman against PDM’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. Afridi secured 54 votes against Haideri's 44.

Sanjrani hails from the southwestern province of Balochistan while Mirza Mohammad Afridi is from the northwestern Khyber tribal district.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish