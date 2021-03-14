Mar 14, 2021, 8:01 PM
Iran envoy congratulates Pakistan Senate Chairman on re-election

Islamabad, March 14, IRNA -- Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan in a message on Sunday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as Chairman of Pakistani Senate and newly-elected Deputy Chairman.

“I heartily congratulate Mr. Sadiq Sanjrani on being elected as Chairman and Mr. Mirza Mohammad Afridi as Deputy Chairman Senate," Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said in a tweet.

Chairman Sanjrani was re-elected by defeating Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Friday. Ninety-eight senators exercised their right to vote, out of which seven votes were rejected. Sanjrani received 48 votes and Gilani 42.

Similarly, Mirza Mohammad Afridi, the government-backed candidate, won the post of Senate deputy chairman against PDM’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. Afridi secured 54 votes against Haideri's 44.

Sanjrani hails from the southwestern province of Balochistan while Mirza Mohammad Afridi is from the northwestern Khyber tribal district.

