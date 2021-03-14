Mar 14, 2021, 5:58 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84263834
0 Persons

Tags

5-magnitude quake jolts SE Iran

5-magnitude quake jolts SE Iran

Kerman, March 14, IRNA - An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale shook Faryab County of Kerman Province in South East of Iran.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 16:24 p.m. local time, on March 14, and at the depth of 18 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 57.02 degrees longitude and 28.16 degrees latitude and at the depth of 18 kilometers.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.

Iran sits on major faultlines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =