5-magnitude quake jolts SE Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 16:24 p.m. local time, on March 14, and at the depth of 18 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 57.02 degrees longitude and 28.16 degrees latitude and at the depth of 18 kilometers.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.

Iran sits on major faultlines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

