Iran's Defense Ministry unveils COVID-19 vaccine

Tehran, March 14, IRNA – Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the country's Defense Ministry, called Sepand, would start clinical trial on Tuesday, promising to reveal good news on vaccine production.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the Sepand vaccine, Namaki said that it was the product of a project commenced by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the nuclear scientist assassinated by agents of the Zionist Regime in November.

Namaki is going to give more details about the Sepand vaccine on Tuesday when the clinical trial will begin.

In addition to Sepand, three other COVID-19 vaccine projects in Iran have begun their clinical trial. Razi Serum Production Institute and Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order are two Iranian institutes that are working on the vaccine, as well as the Soberana-01 vaccine of Cuba which began clinical trial in Iran.

In the ceremony, spokesman for headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus Alireza Raisi said that 1,260,000 doses of different coronavirus vaccines have so far been imported in order to vaccinate over 1 million people working as healthcare personnel in the coming weeks.

