Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 14

- Full return to JCPOA compliance, first vital step for US to make up for past mistakes: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reiterated that the United States’ full return to its obligations under a 2015 nuclear deal, which was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump, is the “first necessary step” that Washington should take to make up for its violations of the multilateral agreement.

- Iran ship targeted in 'terrorist' attack

An Iranian company said one of its vessels was targeted this week in a "terrorist" attack using an explosive device in the Mediterranean Sea, national television reported on Saturday.

- Rouhani: Iran’s handling of COVID-19 a model for containing contagious diseases

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country’s successful handling of the situation in the aftermath of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic can provide a roadmap for tackling contagious diseases in future.

- Gen. Soleimani mourners, former traceur: World Press Photo Awards nominee pics

Images of a former traceur and mourning ceremony for General Qassem Soleimani by Iranian photographers have received nominations at the 2021 World Press Photo Awards.

- Skocic protests AFC over choosing Bahrain as Group C host

Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic is not satisfied with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s decision over choosing Bahrain as host of Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

- International double standard made Iran cautious about talks: former Italian diplomat

Marco Carnelos, a former Italian diplomat, has said that the international community is following a double standard in dealing with Iran and this has made the country wary of rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal.

- U.S. Moves to Forestall Fall of Daesh

U.S. officials say Washington is considering to greatly increase the number of its special operations forces deployed to Syria, the Reuters news agency reports.

- Yemen: U.S. Ceasefire Plan ‘Dangerous Adventurism’

Yemen has described the U.S. ceasefire plan "dangerous adventurism” that may deteriorate the situation in the war-torn country.

- Bahrain to Host Asian Qualifiers in Group C

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed the centralized venues for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 matches.

