Iran among best designers of gas turbines

Noting that gas turbines are used in planes, ships, and power production, Abbas Aliabadi said that gas turbines are among the most important man-made objects

Iran proudly announces that it owns the technology to make different kinds of them, Aliabadi told IRNA.

He went on to say that Iran has devised the MGT75, which will improve the efficiency of power plans up to 60 percent.

The newly-designed turbine can combust hydrogen and emit water steam, instead of greenhouse gases, he said, adding that the product is totally Iranian and cheaper than the foreign models.

He also said that it is going to be presented in the world market, and it will definitely be welcomed.

Aliabadi added that the consumption of water in the new power plant will drop to 1/10 of the older ones.

