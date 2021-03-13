Zarif’s letter to Borrell merely expounds Iran's outlook: FM Spox

Khatibzadeh pointed out that the letter elaborates Iran's outlook, noting that it does not include any plan.

In the letter, Zarif has stressed that if the US intends to compensate for the violation of the JCPOA and imposition of unlawful sanctions on Iran, it will have to resume living up to the deal in full as a breacher in the first step, he underlined.

Zarif sent the letter to Borrell on March 12, 2020, to explicate Tehran's stances on the developments pertaining to Iran's nuclear deal, aka JCPOA.

Zarif has already sent several letters to Borrell and before him, to Federica Mogherini on the JCPOA, and this letter has sent in the same line.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish