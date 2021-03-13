Arjan trophy, Iranian Olympics Team’s symbol in Tokyo 2020

It is the first time that the Iranian National Olympics Team has a symbol in Olympic competitions and therefore, ever since late last spring three ancient symbols with sports themes were proposed for the purpose, among which the 3255-year-old Arjan trophy (the Life trophy) that is like a tray on which the sports activities of the ancient Persians, was chosen for the purpose.

The other two proposed symbols included the 3200-year- old Hassanlu trophy and a copper trophy from Lorestan province’s ancient history.

Ardeshir Salehpur’s proposal, the Arjan trophy, which won the contest and was chosen for the purpose, has the design of a sports competition that was held over 3000 years ago, which was very similar to today’s Olympics Games, and held in ancient Persia, in which not only athletic competitions, but also war games contests were held.

The other similarity between this symbol and the modern Olympics’ sign is the existence of five circles, except that unlike the Olympics symbol, are not linked like a chain, but have a shared center.

The stories narrated on this trophy are intermingled, so that in moving from the first and largest circle to the second one, you feel as if you are travelling thru history.

Also, the people from various parts of the vast ancient Persian Empire are seen traveling from remote parts of the country to the place where the competitions are held in the capital in the third circle.

But in the 4th circle the happiness and dancing during the distribution of the medals and trophies of the winners of competitions is shown, telling us how our ancestors lived 3000 years ago.

In the 5th and last circle of Arjan trophy a number of animals and the moon are inscribed, which were sacred for the peoples of the time.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish