Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 13

-- Tehran, Moscow hail ‘stronger than ever’ ties, extend 20-year-old treaty

Iran’s Foreign Ministry hailed Tehran-Moscow relations as “stronger than ever,” expressing willingness to further expand bilateral ties with the Russian Federation in all areas based on mutual cooperation and respect.

“In the light of the will of the leaders and high-ranking officials of Iran and Russia, cooperation between the two countries in pursuit of common interests has gone beyond the borders of bilateral relations and entered the areas of regional and international security assistance and is stronger than ever,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

--Iran’s 11-month exports to UAE over $4b

Iran exported $4.1 billion worth of commodities to the UAE during the 11 months to February 18, according to the head of the Iran-UAE Joint Chamber of Commerce.

Farshid Farzanegan said that the UAE was Iran’s second-largest trade partner during the last Iranian year (ending March 19, 2020), IRNA reported.

Most of the UAE’s imports from Iran include dried fruits and vegetables, nuts, and lead and iron, he noted.

-- CBI: Iran’s economy no longer in recession



Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati in an Instagram post said that Iran has experienced positive economic growth during the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year and has come out of recession.

Hemmati said that 3.9 percent positive growth, with oil, and 2.9 percent, without oil, has been registered during the three months to December 20, 2020, adding that Iran’s economy has had positive growth in two consecutive seasons.

-- China, Russia, Iran Seek Coalition to Fight Unilateralism

China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and others are seeking support for a coalition to defend the United Nations Charter by pushing back against the use or threat of force and unilateral sanctions, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The move by 16 countries and the Palestinians to create such a group comes as U.S. President Joe Biden’s new administration is retaining former President Donald Trump’s favored unilateral approach as he focused on an "America First” policy despite pledging a reversal.

-- Official: Iranian Ship Targeted in Terrorist Attack

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group said Friday that one of its cargo ships has been damaged after it was targeted by a terrorist attack en route to Europe in the Mediterranean Sea earlier this week.

Ali Ghiasi, the IRISL Group’s spokesman, told Nour News that an explosion object had hit the container ship — identified as Shahr-e Kord — as it was traveling in the high seas on Wednesday.

-- Iranian Girls Win Three Medals at Turkish Open Taekwondo

Iranian women’s taekwondo practitioners have claimed three medals at the 8th Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament.Zahra Pouresmaeil defeated Spanish Tania Castineira Etcheverria in the final match of the +73 kg.

Yalda Valinejhad and Parisa Jaavdi claimed two bronze medals at the -62kg category.Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament is considered as WTF G1, where the gold winner earns 10 points and finalist and bronze medal winner accumulate 6 and 3.6 points.

-- Why S. Korea should release Iranian frozen funds?

Once one of Iran’s major oil buyers, South Korea has been holding back the release of several billions of dollars of Iranian oil money under the pressure from White House.

The country was one of the first Asian countries that stopped importing Iranian crude oil when a U.S. sanctions wavier ended back in 2019, and since then the country has not paid over seven billion dollars worth of Iranian oil it previously shipped in. The South Korean’s reluctance for standing up against the U.S.’s unilateralism comes in a situation where many other Iranian oil buyers including China are defying Washington’s unjust sanctions and paying for their oil imports through various payment mechanisms.

-- More refugees in Iran under insurance coverage

The number of refugees covered by social insurance services has increased by 20 percent in Iran, as 120,000 foreign nationals will be under the insurance coverage.

In order to support the refugees living in the country, the seventh phase of the health insurance plan will cover 120,000 vulnerable refugees through a memorandum of understanding signed between the Health Insurance Organization and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

-- Tehran promotes tourism at ITB Berlin

ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin), which bills itself as the world’s leading travel trade show, has presented a taste of Iran. Due to the pandemic, ITB Berlin was held virtually from March 9-12, featuring some 3,300 exhibitors from 120 countries.

The Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ministry as well as several private-run businesses promoted the country, hammering home the message of diversity and richness in recreational, cultural, natural, and medical arenas of tourism.

