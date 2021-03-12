IRGC Comdr: US perpetrators to pay for their crimes, misdeeds soon

"Americans are criminals and have officially accepted the responsibility of assassinating lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani," Brigadier General Ghaani said.

"In an appropriate time, the bones of the US will be broken and its sound will be heard," he said while referring to revenge awaiting those US officials who ordered the assassination of Martyr Lieutenant General Soleimani.

Brigadier General Ghaani pointed out that Israel which is now declaring attacks and is trying to prove itself by assassinating people in the streets has built a 6-meter-high wall around its country out of desperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghaani referred to Saudi Arabia's attack on Yemen, saying today Yemeni youths have been able to manage their country and the war as well.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

