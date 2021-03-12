Karimi only Iranian wrestler in 2021 World Rankings

The UWW announced the 2021 ranking of the best wrestlers from around the world following the end of the Matteo Pellicone Cup in Italy as the first important event in the year's rankings series for the world championship competition.

The Matteo Pellicone competitions kicked off on March 4 in Greco-Roman, freestyle, and women’s categories and wrapped up on March 7.

Iran dispatched only two wrestlers to the event. Alireza Karimi and Behnam Ehsanpour were the representatives of the Islamic Republic in the competitions. Ehsanpour was omitted from the Italian cup and could not achieve any position in the ranking.

Karimi won a silver medal at Matteo Pellicone Cup in Italy and gained 12 scores to stand second at the 97 kg weight category.

Wrestlers from Russia, the USA, Turkey, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Georgia, Iran and Italy took part in the competitions.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish