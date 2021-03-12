Bolivia, Iran stress bolstering parliamentary coop.

According to Iranian embassy in La Paz, Iran’s Ambassador to Bolivia Morteza Tafreshi and President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly Freddy Mamani Laura discussed ways to develop cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments.

They emphasized on expansion of collaborations in issues of mutual interests, calling for establishment of friendship groups in parliaments of Bolivia and Iran.

The two sides also underlined the importance of consolidating parliamentary cooperation at bilateral and international levels, including at the inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Mamani Laura expressed gratitude for the Iranian government and nation because of their assistance to the Latin American country in particular in scientific and industrial fields.

