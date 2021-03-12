Iran envoy says Moscow-Tehran treaty to be extended

Jalali told IRNA on Friday that the treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was signed 20 years ago, and that the two sides agreed upon the automatic five-year extension of the treaty until they have no problem with the extension.

During an official visit by the then Iranian president to Moscow, the treaty was signed on March 22, 2001.

The Iranian ambassador expressed hope that the bilateral ties between the two friendly states will expand more than ever.

The high-ranking officials of both countries declared their readiness to update and extend the treaty in a bid to continue long-term cooperation in all sectors, he said.

The level of relations and collaborations between Russia and Iran is much greater than what it was in previous decades, he noted, adding that the deeper cooperation requires a more expanded agreement; so, Russian and Iranian foreign ministers have agreed upon preparing a draft for an inclusive cooperation program.

Russia has called on Iran to prepare the draft, the envoy said, adding that the Iranian draft will be seen by the Russian side; then, parliaments of both countries will finalize it.

Leaders of Russia and Iran have supported the extension of the treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Experts opine that the implementation of the 20-year-old treaty has affected bilateral ties despite the fact that the United States imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic to restrict its foreign exchanges.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Friday on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the treaty, expressing hope for expansion of bilateral cooperation to uphold common interests as well as regional and international security.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish