Govt. tries to pass affairs to next government with zero sanction: Iran official

Vaezi told IRNA that the administration of President Hassan Rouhani tries to pave the way for lifting of bans as soon as possible; thus, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif and other cabinet members do their best to reach the objective.

However, he noted, it is important that Iran’s respect should be observed and that the administration tries to take proper stances to lift the sanctions, while showing the country’s might and steadfastness, which was mentioned by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Denouncing irresponsible comments by certain elements who want to pursue their personal interests, Vaezi argued that all people should allow the Supreme National Security Council make decisions on national issues.

Asked about the impact of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, he replied that the US-imposed sanctions are different from the FATF, but certain elements want to connect these two issues for political purposes.

The administration of President Rouhani is eager to cooperate with the FATF and at the same time tries to pave the ground for lifting of sanctions.

He went on to say that the current administration will also follow up the issue of vaccination of people; so that they would not be concerned about lack of vaccines for coronavirus.

