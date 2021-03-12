Iran calls for fulfilling goals of Conference on Disarmament

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, made the remarks in a virtual meeting of the Conference on Disarmament on Thursday.

He underlined that fulfilling objectives and responsibilities of the Conference on Disarmament requires resolute political will.

In the eyes of the Islamic Republic of Iran, strengthening of the position and the role of the conference, which is the only multilateral commission for negotiating on disarmament, is of the highest importance, Baghaei Hamaneh mentioned.

“We need firm political will to assist the Conference on Disarmament to fulfill its negotiating tasks and restore its main activity in line with creating legal and binding mechanisms,” he said.

However, “We witness that there is lack of political will from certain delegations, who want to turn the supreme assembly as a consulting body.”

