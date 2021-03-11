Envoy highlights three-month moratorium to stop voluntary acceptance of IAEA Additional Protocol

Gharibabadi told the reporters that in accordance with paragraph 2 of the agreement, the Agency will continue its necessary verification and monitoring activities for a period of up to 3 months.

The data and records will be handed into the agency during the three-month period if Iran decides to resume the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA that will be of course after the full removal of the US sanctions.

Otherwise, all the information will be deleted at the end of the third month, he further noted.

Unannounced inspections and special inspections are two types of inspections under the IAEA Safeguard Agreement, he said, adding that what is carried out under the Additional Protocol is additional access.

On February 23, 2021, Iran halted monitoring beyond the IAEA Safeguards and voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol in line with article 6 of the Act passed by the parliament.

Iran will honor its commitments to the IAEA Safeguards Agreement, but, will stop voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol if the US fails to lift all sanctions according to an agreement with the IAEA.

