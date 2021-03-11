IRCS buys rescue helicopters from Russia

Speaking during the signing ceremony, IRCS chief Karim Hemmati said that Iran’s Red Crescent Society has had an active presence in different domestic and international disasters and rescue operations, as its presence in Beirut Blast and Sisakht earthquake set two records for the organization last year.

“In Beirut blast, we were at the scene in less than 24 hours and in Sisakht earthquake we were at the scene in less than an hour and thanks to God, we were able to help the injured,” the official said.

Hemmati said that the IRCS is among the world’s top five humanitarian organizations with more than two million volunteer members working with the agency in different ways.

