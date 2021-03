The leader's speech started at 10:30 local time (07:00 GMT).

Annually, millions of Muslims in Iran and all over the world celebrate Eid al-Mab’ath – the anniversary of a day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed as a messenger of Almighty God.

Eid al-Mab'ath falls on the 27th of the month of Rajab on the Islamic lunar month.

