Leader: Political Islam target of enemies' assaults

The Supreme Leader made the remarks on Thursday morning while addressing the nation on a televised speech on the occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath. Mab'ath is the day Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed to Prophethood.

He said this notion of political Islam is what the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini accomplished in Iran which made it the target of enemies' hostilities.

Outlining the various aspects of the influence of religion of Islam on people's lives, he said the late Imam revived those social and political aspects of religion in the form of Islamic republic which caused all the evil powers to unite against it as a unified front.

The Leader also noted that the Islamic revolution experienced hostilities from the very first day of its initiation which basically came from the US and then a number of other countries as well.

However, he went to stress, enemies failed to accomplish nothing against the Iranian revolution.

The leader's speech started at 10:30 local time (07:00 GMT).

Annually, millions of Muslims in Iran and all over the world celebrate Eid al-Mab’ath – the anniversary of a day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed as a messenger of Almighty God.

Eid al-Mab'ath falls on the 27th of the month of Rajab on the Islamic lunar month.

