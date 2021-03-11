Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 11

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran reiterates readiness for prisoner swap with US

Iranian administration’s spokesman Ali Rabiei expressed Tehran’s readiness for the exchange of all prisoners with the United States.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei reiterated the stances already declared by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif about a prisoner swap with the US.

-- Human trial of COVIRAN vaccine 100% successful: Official

Head of Iran’s Headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Mohammad Mokhber said on Tuesday that the first phase of human trial of COVIRAN Barekat coronavirus vaccine has showed completely successful results.

“The good news about COVIRAN Barekat vaccine is that in phase one of the clinical trial, the results were unexpectedly good and the human test was 100% successful at this stage,” Fars News Agency quoted Mokhber saying.

-- Rouhani hails Iran’s success in withstanding sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admired the Iranian people’s resistance against the economic war imposed by enemies, saying the time has come for the termination of the sanctions.

In comments on Tuesday, the president praised the Iranian nation’s admirable resistance and fortitude in nullifying the cruel sanctions and economic war.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Official: Iran to start public coronavirus vaccination in May

The chairman of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini Muhammad Mokhber on Tuesday announced the general vaccination program for the coronavirus in Iran with the homegrown ‘COV Iran Barkat’ vaccine in May.

On the sidelines of the opening of Iran’s biggest portable hospital, Mokhber said, "The vaccination of the public in the country will begin in May with the use of COV Iran Barkat vaccine.”

-- Hezbollah: U.S., Daesh terrorism two sides of same coin

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says the United States’ military presence and Daesh terrorism are two sides of the same coin in Iraq.

The resistance movement made the remarks in a statement issued on Monday in reaction to a recent visit to Iraq by the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI, during which the pontiff met and conferred with Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

-- Iranian Karatekas to attend in 1-Premier League Istanbul

Thirteen karatekas from Iran to take part at the 2021 Karate 1-Premier League Istanbul from March 12 to 14.

The city of Istanbul will become Karate’s capital as the first international event after the pandemic outbreak will take place there. Expectations are running high among the whole Karate family since the wait is finally over. The last international competition took place in Salzburg, Austria) from Feb. 28 to March 01, 2020.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Irish FM sees ‘fundamental’ change in U.S. approach to JCPOA

Ireland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the U.S. has adopted a fundamentally different approach to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and that there is a new window of opportunity to revive the pact.

“We have seen a change of policy in the United States, which is very fundamental, towards the JCPOA and working to protect that agreement in the future and of course we have had strong signals from Iran also that if there are moves in that direction, we will respond positively,” the Irish foreign minister told Iran’s state news IRNA during his recent visit to Iran.

-- Russia calls on U.S. to abandon ‘meaningless policy of maximum pressure’ on Iran

Russia has welcomed American signals of readiness for talks with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers but says the United States needs to end “the meaningless policy of maximum pressure on Iran.”

“The US is sending signals of readiness for dialogue to restore the JCPOA. It is welcomed,” Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a Russian-language tweet on Monday, using an acronym for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the nuclear accord, according to Press TV.

-- Every citizen with ‘any dress’ has right to run for president: ex-defense chief

Former defense minister Hossein Dehqan who has announced his candidacy for the June presidential elections has said that every citizen in “any dress” has the right to contest presidential elections.

The remarks by Dehqan comes as some have raised eyebrows about the candidacy of figures with military background.

