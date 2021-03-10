Imam Khomeini encyclopedia unveiled

As the arrival of the appointment of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the encyclopedia of Imam Khomeini was unveiled in a ceremony attended by Iran’s First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, grandson of Imam Khomeini Seyyed Hassan Khomeini.

Imam Khomeini's encyclopedia, which has been written in 10 volumes by the Institute for the Regulation and Publication of Imam Khomeini's Works, is the result of the efforts of 260 scholars, researchers, writers, managers, and executors in various departments of science, executive management, writing, evaluation, rewriting, individual and group reviews, scientific and technical editing, typing services and images.

Imam Khomeini's encyclopedia, with more than 3,370,000 words in 6,800 pages, has tried to show different aspects of personal life, personality, and characteristics of Imam Khomeini's views and performance, as well as the surrounding issues and people associated with him.

