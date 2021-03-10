Mar 10, 2021, 10:31 PM
Zarif discusses latest int’l developments with Japanese FM

Tehran, March 10, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Motegi reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on various regional and international topics.

In the phone talk on Wednesday, Zarif and Motegi exchanged views on various issues, including Tehran- Tokyo relations and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif stressed that by fulfilling the commitments of the other side, especially the lifting of the sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to resume its commitments.

Pointing to the Islamic Republic's constructive role in curbing regional crises, he outlined the dimensions of the measures taken, including cooperation with the UN Secretary-General's Representative for Yemen.

Stressing on ways to expand relations between Tehran and Tokyo, Motegi emphasized Japan's support for the JCPOA and fulfilled the commitments of all parties to the deal.

