Iran FM spox: Publication of stamps by KRG against international law, principles

In reaction to a question about the stamps in the KRG, Iraq, Khatibzadeh stressed that it is clear what has been published in the public is against international principles and rules.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran while protesting the Iraqi government, has called for the immediate reversing this unfriendly action.

On the occasion of Pope Francis' visit to Iraq's Northern Provinces, the Ministry of Transport of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq published some commemorative stamps that not only have not replaced Arabic as Iraq’s first official language on stamps but also included a fake map on it.

Pope Francis landed in Baghdad on March 5 for a three-day historic and first-ever visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, where he met with senior officials and leaders.

