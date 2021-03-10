Iranian envoy to S. Arabia: Keep your money; let go of oppressed people of Yemen 

Mohammad Sadatinejad made the remarks on Wednesday in reaction to a speech delivered in the same meeting by his Saudi counterpart.

“My Saudi counterpart is proud of sending financial assistance to Yemen and asks others to do so, but I advise them to keep their money and stop killing the Yemenis and destroying their country instead,” the Iranian ambassador said.

“The fact that you have money is no good reason to create chaos in the region, support extremism, and chase and slaughter your opponents around the world.”

His remarks were in reference to the murder of a critical Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi two years ago in Istanbul. Khashoggi had gone to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, but he never came back and his body was not even found.

