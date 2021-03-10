Mar 10, 2021, 2:20 PM
COVID-19 claims 61 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Tehran, March 10, IRNA – Some 61 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 60,928, said Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on Wednesday.

Some 8,603 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 701 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 61 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 60,928.

Lari noted that 1,464,268  patients out of a total of 1,715,162 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,823 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 118 million people across the world, of whom over 2,600,000 people have lost their lives.

