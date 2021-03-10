Rouhani terms continuation of anti-Iran sanctions as oppression against nation

Speaking at the cabinet session in Tehran Wednesday morning, President Rouhani advised the White House officials to not to postpone steps to resume implementation of international laws.

American officials should know that Iran will immediately return to its commitments as soon as they do so; and this is what the Supreme Leader has placed emphasis on, the president announced.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2019, Iran decided to reduce its commitments to the international deal, based on Article 26 and 36 to reciprocate the US move.

As the president stressed, victory will be embraced soon if unity promotes.

Those who hatched plot against Iran and the [Islamic] system have today admitted defeat; and this shows that "victory is near," President Rouhani added.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish