Registration for city council elections starts nationwide

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, necessary background has been prepared for online registration of candidates.

The Iranian Election Headquarters has asked the candidates to refrain from going to the governorates of their cities to register for the elections.

Those willing to run for the elections are allowed to register until March 16.

Registration for municipal council elections for the villages will also begin as of April 5.

The sixth round of Iran’s municipal elections will be held on June 18 alongside the country’s presidential elections.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish