Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 10

-- Human trial of COVIRAN vaccine 100% successful: Official

Head of Iran’s Headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Mohammad Mokhber said on Tuesday that the first phase of human trial of COVIRAN Barekat coronavirus vaccine has showed completely successful results.

“The good news about COVIRAN Barekat vaccine is that in phase one of the clinical trial, the results were unexpectedly good and the human test was 100% successful at this stage,” Fars News Agency quoted Mokhber saying.

-- Rouhani hails Iran’s success in withstanding sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admired the Iranian people’s resistance against the economic war imposed by enemies, saying the time has come for the termination of the sanctions.

In comments on Tuesday, the president praised the Iranian nation’s admirable resistance and fortitude in nullifying the cruel sanctions and economic war.

-- Tehran, Tashkent for establishing joint ventures to boost trade

Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafei held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Furqat Sadiqov on Tuesday to explore ways of expanding cooperation between the two countries’ private sectors.

The officials discussed establishing joint ventures as a positive step toward boosting the two countries’ trade exchanges, according to iccima.ir.

-- Government: Iran Ready for Prisoner Swap With U.S.

The spokesperson for the Iranian administration on Tuesday expressed Tehran’s readiness for the exchange of all prisoners with the U.S.

Ali Rabiee reiterated the stances already declared by Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif about a prisoner swap with the U.S., saying, "We are ready to exchange all inmates. Such a thing has not happened so far because the U.S. has not been prepared.” He said there are many Iranians who have been jailed on U.S. orders across the world.

-- Iranian Karatekas to Attend in 1-Premier League Istanbul

Thirteen karatekas from Iran to take part at the 2021 Karate 1-Premier League Istanbul from March 12 to 14.

The city of Istanbul will become Karate’s capital as the first international event after the pandemic outbreak will take place there. Expectations are running high among the whole Karate family since the wait is finally over. The last international competition took place in Salzburg, Austria) from Feb. 28 to March 01, 2020.

-- Hezbollah: U.S., Daesh Terrorism Two Sides of Same Coin

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says the United States’ military presence and Daesh terrorism are two sides of the same coin in Iraq.

The resistance movement made the remarks in a statement issued on Monday in reaction to a recent visit to Iraq by the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI, during which the pontiff met and conferred with Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

-- 9,000 new industrial units established in Iran since late Mar. 2020

Some 9,000 new contracts have been signed for establishing industrial units across Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced on Monday.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a visit to an industrial park near Tehran, Ali Rasoulian noted that the number of established industrial units in the current Iranian calendar year has increased 100 percent compared to the previous year, IRNA reported.

-- Hegmataneh Hill one step closer to be World Heritage

Iran is completing an all-inclusive dossier for the mysterious Hegmataneh Hill to have it registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list, deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian has announced.

He made the remarks during the inauguration ceremony of seven tourism-related projects in Hamedan on Monday, which was attended by the Iranian president Hassan Rouhani via video conference.

