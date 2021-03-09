Iranian artist to showcase tsunami photos in Tokyo

The exhibition is to be held for two weeks as of March 11 in the central building of JICA in Tokyo.

Valinejad said that the first exhibition was held seven months after the incident, in November 2011, at the invitation of the former president of JICA, late Sadako Ogata.

He added that the exhibition was held every year and a short film he had made was also shown in a one-day conference.

Valinejad noted that the same program will be implemented although he is not on Japan this year.

The tsunami that happened in Japan on 11 March 2011 was the result of a 9-Richter earthquake in the Pacific Ocean. It caused 10 meter-high waves.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish