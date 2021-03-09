Mar 9, 2021, 5:36 PM
Iran’s non-oil exports rise by 6.2% :Official

Tehran, March 9, IRNA – Iran's non-oil exports in February 2021 increased by 6.2 percent compared to the previous month, said the managing director of the Industries, Mines, and Trade Ministry’s Center for Commercial Training.

Despite the unlawful sanctions and restrictions caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19, exports of goods in the eleven months of this year (Iranian calendar) exceeded 103 million tons worth over $31 billion, he pointed out.

China accounts for 26 percent, Iraq 22 percent, the United Arab Emirates 13.4 percent, Turkey 7 percent, and Afghanistan 6.7 percent of the value of the country's non-oil exports, he underlined.

Petrochemicals and condensates 51%, mining and mining industries 21%, agriculture and food industry 18%, and industry sector account for 10% of all exported goods, he stated.

