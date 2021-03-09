Iran’s non-oil exports rise by 6.2% :Official

Despite the unlawful sanctions and restrictions caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19, exports of goods in the eleven months of this year (Iranian calendar) exceeded 103 million tons worth over $31 billion, he pointed out.

China accounts for 26 percent, Iraq 22 percent, the United Arab Emirates 13.4 percent, Turkey 7 percent, and Afghanistan 6.7 percent of the value of the country's non-oil exports, he underlined.

Petrochemicals and condensates 51%, mining and mining industries 21%, agriculture and food industry 18%, and industry sector account for 10% of all exported goods, he stated.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish