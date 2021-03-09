Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 9

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran committed to int’l obligations in fight against drugs

Secretary-General of Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Headquarters Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni said Iran confiscates 1,200 tons of narcotics in 2020, which indicates Iran’s commitment to its international obligations.

“Despite more than a decade of efforts to block the fight against narcotics, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made good progress (in this regard),” he said in the specialized meeting on the actions and achievements of Iran in the field of international cooperation in the fight against drugs.

-- Asian clients hopeful of Iran oil trade resumption: Report

Iran has moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India’s state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that US sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data.

US President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although draconian economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume.

-- India: Chabahar port connecting gateway for regional countries

Indian Ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra described Iran’s ocean port of Chabahar as the connecting gateway of regional countries.

“With the cooperation of Iran and India, Chabahar port will be the connecting highway of the surrounding countries to the east and west of the Caspian Sea through the north-south corridor, and the development of the countries in this area is expected,” he said addressing a meeting.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Envoy: Sanctions Hamper Iran’s Illegal Drug Fight

Iran’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna said Monday unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran by Western countries are hampering the Islamic Republic’s fight against smuggling of illicit drugs.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in an address to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Iran’s fight against drugs is a real campaign based on lofty moral and human values, he said, expressing regret that concerned international organizations have failed to fulfill their duties in this regard as a result of their politicized approaches.

-- Iranian Taekwondo Athletes Win Two Gold Medals at Sofia Open

Hussein Lotfi and Amir Muhammad Bakhshi seized two gold medals at the 8th edition of Sofia Taekwondo Open. Iran taekwondo team, who has traveled to Bulgaria to hold a joint training camp with the team in Varna, also took part in the Open.

Lotfi claimed a gold at the -54kg category and Bakhshi snatched a gold at -80kg. Jordan and England finished in first and second places, respectively.

Iranian female taekwondo practitioners will also take part in a tournament in Turkey, slated for March 10 to 12. They will head to Serbia after the tournament to hold a 10-day training camp with the Serbian team.

-- Minneapolis Like Armed Camp for Floyd’s Death Trial

Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Minneapolis on Sunday - the eve of the first day of ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s trial over the death of George Floyd.

The protesters followed behind a replica coffin covered in red roses as chants of ‘No Justice, No Peace’ rang through the city where Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck of Floyd for nearly nine minutes as he gasped for breath and pleaded for relief during an arrest on May 25, 2020. Chauvin’s trial on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter was slated to begin with jury selection on Monday morning in the Hennepin County district court.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Zarif: JCPOA opponents’ purpose is to securitize Iran

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, says opponents of the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA – are seeking to make Iran a security issue.

“The problems of the foreign opponents of the JCPOA are not nuclear issue; their purpose is to securitize Iran,” Zarif said in an interview with the Persian language newspaper Mardomsalari published on Monday.

-- Iran to send 13 karatekas to Karate 1-Premier League Istanbul

Iran will send 13 male and female karate practitioners to the 2021 Karate 1-Premier League Istanbul.

The city of Istanbul in Turkey will become Karate’s capital from March 12 to 14 as the first international event after the pandemic outbreak will take place there. Expectations are running high among the whole Karate family since the wait is finally over. The last international competition took place in Salzburg, Austria) from Feb. 28 to March 01, 2020.

-- Sydney exhibit to showcase rarely-seen Persian arts

A collection of rarely-seen Persian arts and crafts will go on show at Australia’s Powerhouse Museum, which is the major branch of the Museum of Applied Arts & Sciences in Sydney.

Titled “Iranzamin” (“Land of the Persians”), the exhibit will be opening to the public on March 19. And according to the organizers, the event is the first survey exhibition of Persian arts and crafts acquired by the Powerhouse Museum since its founding in 1880. It explores the stories behind rarely seen artifacts from the middle of the 19th century to now, shedding light on the diverse social and cultural history of Persia – today’s Iran – and its people.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish