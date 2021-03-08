Iranian minister calls for sports cooperation with Spain

Soltanifar made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with the Spanish ambassador Luis Felipe Fernández.

The minister said that longstanding relations between Iran and Spain can serve as a ground for establishment of cooperation in the sports area.

Referring to Iran’s high capacity in some sports such as karate, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball and wushu, Soltanifar said that Iran is ready to share experiences with other world countries including Spain.

He also voiced Iran’s readiness for cooperation with Spain on sports tourism and sports medicine.

The minister also expressed hope that Iran can make use of the experiences of Spanish football coaches for the promotion of Iranian football.

